Sister Mary Lu Slowey, age 95, died on March 30, 2021 at SSM Franciscan Courts, Oshkosh, WI. Sister Mary Lu, born on October 15, 1925, in Phillips, Wisconsin, was named and baptized Mary Lu. She was one of six children, born to James Earl and Clara (Decker) Slowey. She had three brothers and two sisters. She entered the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother on July 3,1945, in Milwaukee, WI and professed first vows on August 12, 1948. She received the name of Sr. M. Marguerite which she later changed back to her baptismal name of Mary Lu.
Sister Mary Lu served in the following ministries: Nurses Training Instructor at St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Marshfield, WI (1948-1956); Surgery Supervisor, St. Mary’s Hospital, Rhinelander, WI; Director of Nursing Services at St. Clare’s Hospital, Denville, NJ (1956-1961) and at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Marshfield, WI (1965-1970); Director of School of Nursing at Mercy Medical Center, Oshkosh, WI; Director of Nursing at St. Michael’s Hospital, Sevens Point, WI; School Nurse at Harambee School, Milwaukee, WI (1970-1991) and Patient Representative & Quality Assurance at St. Michael’s Hospital, Stevens Point, WI (1991-2000). Sister Mary Lu also worked as a volunteer at the Waushara County Jail (2000-2010); Father Carr’s Place 2 Be (2000-2009) and as a catechist at St. Joseph’s Parish in Wautoma (2000-2010). Sister retired to SSM Franciscan Courts in 2016. Sister was well known for singing “Onward Christian Soldiers” as she would enter chapel.
Sister Mary Lu is preceded in death by her parents, a sister Catherine (Tom) Naples and brothers James J. Slowey and Father John Patrick Slowey. She is survived by her brother Bernard (Tamara Sharp) of Madison, WI and her sister Margaret (Tom) Bant of Denver, CO and nieces and nephews: Ann Bolz, Dan Slowey, Decker Slowey, Britton Slowey, Karen Kreutzer, Roseanne Seebeck, Tim Naples, Patrick Naples, Jim Naples, John Naples, Kathy Naples, Michael Naples and Mary Catherine Naples.
Visitation will be at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at SSM Franciscan Courts, Oshkosh, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, Oshkosh, WI, with Rev. Tom Long officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Oshkosh, WI. Fiss & Bills Poklasny Funeral Home is overseeing the arrangements.
