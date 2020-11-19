Shirley G. Neidel
Aug. 5, 1924 - Nov. 9, 2020
Shirley Gladys Neidel, age 96, formerly of Hawkins, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Spooner.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George; parents, Robert and Emily; brothers: Robert, Clarence and Lawrence; and son-in-law, Harold Guenther.
She is survived by daughters: Lynn (Carl) Beihl, Kris (Harry) Guenther and Paty (Dean) Brayton; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Holly (Jeff) Schlender and children, Mattea, Tanner, Gunner and Bailee, Trevor (Gwyn) and children Camille and Tabitha, Heidi (Jason) Graves, Chad (Courtney) Guenther, Jeremy (Trisha) Brayton and children Taylor and Trace, Aaron (Jen) Brayton and children Blaze and Myla, and Sean Brayton.
Shirley was born in Berwyn, Illinois, on Aug. 5, 1924, and moved with her parents in 1926 to an 80-acre farm in Hawkins. There she met George. They married in 1944 and bought a farm near her parents in the Town of South Fork. They farmed and raised their three daughters there. At the age of 92, Shirley left the farm to live with her daughter, Paty.
Shirley and George could be found most Saturday nights dancing with friends, wherever they could find a good polka band. They were both active in the community and church. Shirley with the Women’s Auxiliary, organizing the Memorial Day programs and the church, teaching Sunday School, sewing and filling school bags for needy children.
There was lots of camping with friends and family and trips with their grandchildren. She will be missed by all.
Considering current events, a private graveside service with family was held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Rusk County Lighthouse Shelter, Ladysmith, or Embrace “Time Out Family Abuse Shelter,” Ladysmith. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.