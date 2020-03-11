Sheryl L. Slaby

Oct. 11, 1954 - March 4, 2020
Sheryl Lynn Slaby, 65, Phillips, died in Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 4. Born Highland, Indiana, on Oct. 11, 1954, she was the daughter of Jim and Grace (Wiltjer) Rachau. She married John Slaby in Phillips on Oct. 10, 1974. She was a member of Saint Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church and was currently serving on the Price County Board of Supervisors. She owned and operated the Westside Express in Phillips, and was most recently was employed by the Lake of the Torches Casino as a surveillance lead. Her family was most important to her, and in her free time, she enjoyed caring for her dogs and cats, feeding birds, and was an
avid Packer fan.
Survived by husband, John; two daughters: Laura (Wil) Isham of Hatley and Lisa of Phillips; three grandchildren: DJ, Dean, and Dash; brothers: John Rachau of Phoenix, Arizona, and David Rachau of Highland, Indiana; one sister, Jenny Rachau of Griffith, Indiana; and by her dogs, Katie, Dixie, and Willow. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Jim.
Funeral services were held on March 10 at Saint Therese Catholic Church with Father Lourdu Raju Madanu officiating. Interment was in the Saint Patrick Cemetery in Phillips.
