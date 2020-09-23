Sheila R. Soul
June 1, 1960 - Sept. 22, 1979
Sheila Rae Soul, age 60, of Phillips, lost her battle with cancer on Aug. 16, 2020, at Wausau Hospital surrounded by close family. She was born June 1, 1960, in Ladysmith to Raymond and Joan Stahl. Sheila grew up in Weyauwega at Ray’s Resort with her sister Elodia and graduated Weyauwega High School. She married Frank Soul on Sept. 22, 1979. They raised three children and were a foster caregiver for August. Sheila then continued her passion for in-home caregiving for the disabled and elderly. She loved to travel and explore anywhere and everywhere she could, especially taking the back roads through the Chequamegon National Forest. She had a talent for growing things and loved all the flowers, fruit and vegetables she grew, she was very proud of her green thumb. Sheila also loved painting, woodworking, tanning deer hides and baking. She was the most loving, caring, beautiful soul inside and out.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Soul of Phillips; children: Jessica Soul-Stewart (Michael) of Elk Mound, Frank Soul of Eau Claire, and Serina Soul (Scott) of Glenwood City; grandchildren: River, Rownan and Aurora; siblings: Elodia Geffers (Jeff) of Hancock, plus many other brothers and sisters, including 19 nieces and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Joan Stahl; virtual child, Chris (Christine) Kerner; and foster adult, August Rojcik.
A memorial service will be held Sept. 26, 2020, at Word of Life Church, 104 Fairway Drive, Phillips, from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Call 715-339-4269, 715-577-7931 or 715-820-1891 for additional information.
