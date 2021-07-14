Sheila F. Wagner
Nov. 9, 1942 — July 7, 2021
Sheila F. Wagner, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Woodruff, WI surrounded by her family. She was born on November 9, 1942 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Patrick and Florence English. Sheila is survived by her faithful and loving husband of 60 years, Edward Wagner of Arbor Vitae, WI, her sons Robert Wagner and Amanda Engel of Denver, CO, Alan Wagner and Jane of Rockford, IL, Stephan Wagner and Kari and grandson Simon of Portland, OR, and her daughter Christina DuBois and Jay of Woodruff, WI and grandson Demion Wagner of Kronenwetter, WI. She adored her grandsons Demion & Simon Wagner and numerous nieces & nephews.
Sheila worked at Weibolt’s Department Store in Chicago, IL before marrying Edward in 1961. After raising her family, she worked as a CNA for Home Health Services in Park Falls, WI. She taught CCD at Immaculate Conception Parish in Butternut, WI and volunteered for many church activities throughout the years. After retirement, Sheila and Ed moved to Minocqua, WI. Sheila loved traveling, knitting, and keeping in touch with friends on the computer. She was preceded in death by her father Patrick English (1948), her mother Florence English (2009), and her only sister Dorothy English (1995), and all grandparents.
Funeral Mass for Sheila will be held on Saturday, July 17th at 1:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodruff, WI following the mass a reception and luncheon will be at Nimsgern Funeral Home Reception Hall starting at 2:00 pm. Graveside prayer service will be at 6:30 pm at St. Cecelia Cemetery in Butternut, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Holy Family Catholic Church, 8950 County J, Woodruff, WI 54568.
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services of Woodruff is serving the family.
Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com.
