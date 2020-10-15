Sharon Slayton
Aug. 24, 1945 - Oct. 8, 2020
Sharon Slayton, of Antigo, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at home. She was 75 years old. She was born on Aug. 24, 1945, in Ladysmith, a daughter of Leo and Edna (Sitan) Quinnell.
She was a graduate of Phillips High School.
Sharon raised her family in Fifield.
As a young woman she owned and operated a second hand furniture store in Abbotsford.
Sharon enjoyed visiting. Her gift to gab led to employment in catering, waitressing and bartending.
She moved to Antigo in 1995 where she worked as an in-home caregiver for many years.
She enjoyed playing the accordion and arranging flowers and loved to polka. She had a love for animals. Her favorite pastime was reading.
Survivors include a daughter, Carla (Lloyd) Binford of Green Bay; two sons: Bill (Connie) Erickson of Decatur, Tennessee, and Aaron (Stephanie) Slayton of Fifield; seven grandchildren: Dustyn, Kallysta, Brianna, Kadynce, Khylan, Angelina, Kashtyn; a brother, Curtis (Marie) Quinnell of Kennon; a sister-in-law, Karen Quinnell of Land O'Lakes, Minnesota; numerous nieces and nephews; her longtime acquaintance Leroy Behreandt; and friend Wanda Seis.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Darrell Quinnell.
A memorial service will be held at a future date at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kenna.
Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com.
