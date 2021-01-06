Sharon L. Kleinhans

Sept. 28, 1954 - Jan. 2, 2021
Sharon Lee Kleinhans, 66, of Phillips, passed away on Jan. 2, 2021. Sharon was born Sept. 28, 1954, in Milwaukee to Howard and Ruth Stoll. She married Gary Kleinhans on Aug. 14, 1971, before moving to Phillips with their three young children.
Anyone that knew Sharon could tell you that she always had a smile and laugh for you, and had a special way of lighting up a room with her unique personality. Family was everything to her, and she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was married to the love of her life, Gary, for 49 years and was the backbone of the masonry business and the beautiful family they built together.
Sharon loved going fishing and regularly out-fished her husband, Gary. Together they enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with their family.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; three sons: Gary (Jess), Greg (Becky), and Dan (Katelyn); 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three sisters: Gale (Dennis), Terry (Orv), and Carol (Randy).
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cathy; and brother, Jimmy.
Services will be held at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.