March 13, 1958 — Feb. 13, 2020
Scott J. Kronberger, age 61 of Butternut, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 13, 1958, in Park Falls to Raymond and Gloria (Bruch) Kronberger. He graduated from Butternut High School in 1976. He married Carol Shipley on April 11, 1981. Scott worked at the Butternut Cheese Factory, for Bud Emmond Construction, and then for the Park Falls paper mill for 39 years until his retirement in January 2018.
Scott loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowshoeing, and camping with his family.
He is survived by his wife Carol of Butternut; his daughter Amy (Dan Ayers) Kronberger of Butternut; his mother Gloria Kronberger of Butternut; his sister Cheryl Bucheger of Neenah; his nephew Raymond (Julia) Bucheger of Washington D.C.; and his niece Julie (Jim) Cooney of Milwaukee.
He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Alice Schipley, brother-in-law William Shipley, and other relatives and friends, and his dog Fay.
He was preceded in death by his father Raymond, sister Renee, his brother-in-law William Bucheger, and his father-in-law Larry Shipley.
At Scott’s request, no service will be held. He will be greatly missed by all his family.
