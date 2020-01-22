April 26, 1935 - Jan. 18, 2020
Ruth Mary Michel, age 84, of Glidden, died on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls. She was born on April 26, 1935 in Peeksville, the daughter of Clinton and Marie (Kilner) Kicherer. Ruth was married to the late William Michel and was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Tim Michel of Glidden; seven sisters: Lois Herbst of Park Falls, Janet (Leonard) Diestelhorst of Glidden, Lorraine Michel of Park Falls, Betty (Dan) Kundinger of Park Falls, Shirley Kicherer of Arkdale, Dorothy (Lyle) Poppen of Arizona, and Joyce (William) Wallace of California; three brothers: Clinton Kicherer Jr. of Waupaca, James Kicherer of Fremont, and Louis (Debra) Kicherer of Weyauwega; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William, her daughter Debbie, and her sister Kathy.
A memorial service will be announced in the spring.
Novitzke-Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
