Rosemary P. Glissendorf
Jan. 10, 2021
Rosemary Patricia (Griffin) Glissendorf of Phillips passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2021, at the age of 89, at Pleasant View Nursing Home.
Rosemary was the sixth of eight children, Berkley (Buck), Patricia, Shirley, Charlotte, Martin, James, and George (Benny).
She married Howard E. Glissendorf on June 7, 1947. Together they raised two sons, James and Jerry. Jerry lost his life at age seventeen in a car accident. Rosemary was widowed at a young age. She fought breast and ovarian cancers. Through so much adversity, she was resilient. She never lost her faith or her focus on her family. There was nothing that Rosemary loved more than her son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her great-great-grandchild.
She was a member of the St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, a religious education teacher, a charter member of the East Highland Homemakers Club, and the VFW Auxiliary.
Rosemary is survived by her son, James (Kay) Glissendorf; grandchildren: Barbara Glissendorf, Christine (Robert) Stanke, Jennifer (Cory) Coughlin, and Jerry (Michelle) Glissendorf; great-grandchildren: Dustin (Wilma) Stanke, Dylan (Juanita) Stanke, Sami Retzlaff, Mary Retzlaff, Lauren Glissendorf, Avery Glissendorf, Evan Glissendorf, Emma Coughlin, and Charles Coughlin; great-great-grandchildren: Cecelia Rose Stanke and Baby girl (to be) Stanke.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard; her son, Jerry; grandson-in-law, Rubert Retzlaff; great-great-grandson, Dirk Tyler Stanke; brothers: Berkley (Buck), Martin, and James; sisters: Patricia, Shirley, and Charlotte.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.