March 7, 2020
Rosemary Helen Slack, age 74, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Birch Street Funeral Service Chapel in Park Falls. Rev. Donald Quigley will officiate.
A visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Due to the health concerns surrounding COVID-19, the family understands if people are unable to attend. Please stay tuned to information on a possible live stream of the funeral service. Masks will be available at the funeral for those with concerns. Memorials can be either sent to the family or to First Congregational Church in memory of Rosemary Slack.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
