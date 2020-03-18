Rosemary H. Slack

Jan. 8, 1946 - March 7, 2020
Rosemary Helen Slack, mother, wife, sister, grandmother, aunt, friend and kind and beautiful soul of Park Falls, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 74 in Marshfield.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, John Slack: daughters: Annelies (Howard) White of Altoona, and Gretchen (Cale) Jackson of Darlington; one grandson, Reagan Jackson; two sisters: Eileen (Dell) Max of Crandon, and Elizabeth Hudson of Sedona, Arizona; one brother, Russell (Jenny) Borgen of Denver, Colorado; a sister-in-law, Pauline Borgen of Rhinelander; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Bruce Borgen of Rhinelander and sister-in-law Cheryl Borgen.
Rosemary was born on Jan. 8, 1946 in Phillips to the late Leonard and Helen Borgen. She attended Fifield High School until it was closed and graduated from Park Falls High School in 1964. She attended Northcentral Technical College after high school and earned an associate degree. In 1965, she married John Slack. While she worked a few jobs in the community, she spent the majority of her years tending to her home and caring for her family. She spent numerous years volunteering at her church, the school, with the Town of Lake and other community organizations. She loved to sew, quilt, garden and spend time with her friends and family. Rosemary was a devoted mother and wife. Rosemary will be deeply missed by anyone that has spent any amount of time with her.
Funeral services have been postponed until further notice due to the ban on mass gatherings related to the coronavirus. Condolences may be offered online at birchstreetfuneralservice.com. Flowers or a memorial gift may be offered at the church on the day of the service.
