Ronald W. Tank
March 23, 1953 - Nov. 10, 2020
Ronald Wayne Tank, age 67, of Butternut, died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1953 in Butternut, the son of Otto and Margaret (Hoffman) Tank. Ronald graduated from the Butternut High School in 1971 and then entered the United States Navy serving on the USS Enterprise as an Aviation Electronics Technician during the Vietnam War until 1975. On March 23, 1985, he married Sherry Gummo and had two children, Nicholas and Stephanie. Ronald worked in road construction for 30 years as an operator and plant forman for American Asphalt. He loved grouse and deer hunting, walleye fishing in Canada with his family, travelling, watching the air shows at EAA, listening to 60s & 70s classic rock music, and watching anything on the history channel. He also really enjoyed mowing his large lawn and working on projects around the house. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was especially proud of his son and daughter.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry, of Butternut; his son, Nicholas Tank of Madison; his daughter, Stephanie Tank of Washington; three brothers: Edward Tank of Park Falls, Otto (Shelley) Tank of Park Falls, and Robert Tank of Butternut; one sister, Carol Billing of Park Falls; two brothers-in-law: Kenneth (Marie) Gummo, and Andrew (Cindy) Gummo; three sisters-in-law:
Theresa (Gilbert) Lawrence, Debra Ralston, and Mary Gummo; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Patricia Lobermeier and Marlene Setterman; two brothers: William and Richard Tank; his nephew, Dale Setterman; four brothers-in-law: Lawrence Billing, Duwayne Lobermeier, Lawrence Setterman, and Robert Gummo; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Gummo.
A Celebration of Life and services will be held in the spring and will be announced.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
