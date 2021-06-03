Ronald W. Tank
Ronald Wayne Tank, 67, of Butternut, died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020.
A graveside memorial service for Ronald will be held at Butternut Union Cemetery in Butternut on Saturday June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. with military honors to follow.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
