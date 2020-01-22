Ronald L. Moksnes

Sept. 6, 1938 - Jan. 14, 2020
Ronald Lee Moksnes, 81, passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, surrounded by family, at his home at Select Senior Living of Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
Ron was born on Sept. 6, 1938 in Kennan, the son of Melvin and Gwendolyn Moksnes (Smrstick). He had seven brothers and sisters.
He graduated from Phillips High School in 1956 and shortly thereafter moved to Minneapolis.
On Aug. 13, 1960, Ron married Betty Lou Mustard. They were married for nearly 60 years and had four children: David, Kim, Trisha, and Jason. Ron had 13 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Ron worked for SuperValu for nearly 30 years, first in the grocery department before becoming a produce manager, a position he held for 20 years. After leaving SuperValu he eventually joined McDonald's. Ron worked at the restaurant for over 25 years and his grandchildren enjoyed receiving Happy Meal toys over the years.
He was a hard worker and enjoyed the people he worked with and served.
A lifelong Catholic, he attended St. Martin's Catholic Church in Rogers, Minnesota. There he was a member of the church choir.
Ron had many hobbies including cooking, baking, gardening and entertaining.
Family and friends have many fond memories of Ron's baked goods, especially his cheesecakes, cinnamon rolls and caramel rolls.
He also loved to travel and camp with family and friends. He and Betty spent several summers camping at various campgrounds and parks through the years.
Ron is survived by his wife, Betty; children: David (Camille) Moksnes of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Kim (Chuck) Hunt of Osceola, Trisha (Scott) Lindrud of Olivia, Minnesota, and Jason Moksnes of Otsego, Minnesota; grandchildren: Shelby and Steffon Lindrud, Trevor, Brandon and Graham Hunt, Jeremy, Ethan, Toby and Xena Moksnes, Katarina Hawver, Riley Hennen, and Devin, and Thomas John Moksnes; great-granddaughter, Delilah Lindrud; brother-in-law, Clifford Timmers; and siblings: Patricia (Julius) VanDenack of St. Augustine, Florida, Duane (Sheila) Moksnes of Minnetonka, Minnesota, Dean (Colleen) Moksnes of St. Augustine, Florida, Galen (Lori) Moksnes of Ramsey, Minnesota and Brian (Christine) Moksnes of Champlin, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Moksnes; mother, Gwendolyn Smrstick Moksnes; sister, Rosalie Moksnes Timmers; brother, Launny Moksnes; daughter-in-law, Teresa Hennen Moksnes; and brother-in-law, Michael Powers.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with service to follow at 11 a.m., on Jan. 25 at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Catawba. Inurnment will be in the Kennan Cemetery in Kennan.
Arrangements are with Heindl Funeral Home of Phillips.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlfuneralhome.com.
