Ronald L. Houck

April 26, 1938 - Sept. 19, 2020

Ronald Lee Houck, age 82, of Park Falls, died on Sept. 19, 2020, at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls. He was born on April 26, 1938 in Park Falls, the son of Edward and Ann (Mader) Houck. Ron was a lifelong resident of Park Falls and was a dedicated CNA at Park Manor Nursing home for 36 years. Ron loved helping others and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by two sisters: Beverly Bowman of Minocqua and Janet Hutchinson of Park Falls; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers James and William Houck.

Funeral services will be held at the Birch Street Funeral Service Chapel in Park Falls on Friday, Sept. 25, at 12 p.m. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara will officiate.

Burial will follow at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls

A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.

