Jan. 1, 1947 - Dec. 30, 2019
Ronald Kardas, 72, of Ogema, passed away at Rib Lake Health Services on Dec. 30, 2019.
Originally from Illinois, where he operated a printing company, Ron moved to Ogema in 1981 with then wife, Jan. They operated a dairy farm until the mid ‘80s when they became real estate brokers, opening High Point Realty in Ogema. In the 1990s and early 2000s, he was active in local government, serving as Ogema town chairman for many years, on the Price County board of supervisors, and on many other county committees.
He is survived by a daughter, Melissa (Todd) Schultz; and a granddaughter, Lizzy Schultz of Medford.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Jean Kardas.
His wishes were for no services to be held. A memorial will be held by his family in his honor.
