Ronald B. Mazier
March 21, 1939 - Oct. 23, 2020
Ronald Benedict Mazier, age 81, of Park Falls, died surrounded by his family on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 21, 1939, in Milwaukee, the son of Anthony and Betty (Peksa) Mazier. He was a graduate of Custer High School in Milwaukee. Ron joined the 440th Troop Carrier Wing of the United States Air Force, stationed at Billy Mitchell Field in Milwaukee and was called up during the Cuban Missile Crisis. On May 26, 1962, he married Judy Petermair in Pewaukee. He was employed with the US Forest Service for 32 years. His work with the Forest Service took him from Sussex, Wisconsin, Blackwell Jobs Corps Center in the Nicolet National Forest, and to Park Falls where he retired as an administrative officer of the Chequamegon National Forest Office. He spent time as a real estate agent with Hilgart Realty in his retirement. He and Judy spent 25 years traveling and meeting new friends at various destinations. They spent many winters together in Florida as snowbirds and loved the Grand Canyon and the West, along with St. Maarten in the Caribbean.
He is survived by his wife, Judy of Park Falls; his son, Daren (Christine) Mazier of Appleton; his daughter, Connie Mazier of Rhinelander; grandchildren: Matthew, Katrina, Anika, and Emily; and his sister Gloria Zelhofer of Brown Deer.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Special thanks to Sheila, Sarah, and all of the staff at Flambeau Home Health and Hospice for their kindness and comfort.
In light of the COVID-19 virus, the family has decided to only have a small private memorial service. Please know that the family appreciates all of your thoughts and prayers during this time.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.