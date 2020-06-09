Ronald B. Duzell

Jan. 24, 2020

Ronald Burt Duzell, age 79, of Town of Fifield, died at the House of the Dove Hospice House in Marshfield on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 20 at N12745 Fork Road in Fifield. The Word of Life Family Church in Phillips will be assisting in the service. Those who would like to pay their respects are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the House of the Dove Hospice House in Marshfield.

