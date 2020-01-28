Jan. 24, 2020
Ronald Burt Duzell, 79, Town of Fifield, died in the House of the Dove in Marshfield, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Memorial services are pending for June 20, 2020, at the Word of Life Family Church in Phillips. A full obituary will be published prior to services.
The Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.