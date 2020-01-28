Jan. 24, 2020

Ronald Burt Duzell, 79, Town of Fifield, died in the House of the Dove in Marshfield, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Memorial services are pending for June 20, 2020, at the Word of Life Family Church in Phillips. A full obituary will be published prior to services.

The Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

