Roland M. Loewe

Oct. 8, 1961 - March 12, 2021

Roland “Rollo” Michael Loewe, 59, of Phillips, passed away suddenly on March 12, 2021. Rollo was born on Oct. 8, 1961, to Carlton and Anna Loewe, in Calumet County.

Roland’s family moved to Phillips from Hilbert in 1975. He attended Phillips Middle and High School. Rollo enjoyed fishing, hunting, and visiting with family and friends.

He is survived by three brothers: Loren (Connie) of Hilbert, Allen (Jody) of Phillips, and Tom (Jessica) of Pike Lake; two sisters: Teresa (Bill) of Phillips and Dawn (Kelly) of Wausau; many nieces and nephews, and furry best friend, Jack.

Roland is preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Rollo’s Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. and continue until the time of the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Lakeside II Cemetery, Phillips.

