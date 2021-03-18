Roland M. Loewe
Oct. 8, 1961 - March 12, 2021
Roland “Rollo” Michael Loewe, 59, of Phillips, passed away suddenly on March 12, 2021. Rollo was born on Oct. 8, 1961, to Carlton and Anna Loewe, in Calumet County.
Roland’s family moved to Phillips from Hilbert in 1975. He attended Phillips Middle and High School. Rollo enjoyed fishing, hunting, and visiting with family and friends.
He is survived by three brothers: Loren (Connie) of Hilbert, Allen (Jody) of Phillips, and Tom (Jessica) of Pike Lake; two sisters: Teresa (Bill) of Phillips and Dawn (Kelly) of Wausau; many nieces and nephews, and furry best friend, Jack.
Roland is preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Rollo’s Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. and continue until the time of the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Lakeside II Cemetery, Phillips.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.