Robert V. Roach
Dec. 2, 1929 — April 20, 2021
Robert (“Bob”, Rob”), Vern Roach, age 91, formerly of Park Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on April 20, 2021 in Eau Claire WI, amidst his loving family.
Robert was born in Muskegon, MI on December 2, 1929 to parents Floyd and Ruth (Ahlfors) Roach. After finishing high school in Muskegon, he studied forestry at Michigan Tech. His studies there were interrupted by two years of military service in the United States Air Force. After his honorable discharge he returned to Michigan Tech to complete his degree in forestry.
After graduation, Bob was hired by the Wisconsin Conservation Department. He began his career in forestry in Tomahawk and was then transferred to Viroqua. On a weekend during pheasant hunting season in 1957, Bob went to Whitehall to visit his boss and friend, Pete Jenson. While there, he met Patricia Hegge. It was love at first sight. They met in October and were married in June. After living together in Viroqua for nine years, Bob and Pat transferred to Park Falls, WI which became their home until 2020 when they moved to Eau Claire, WI.
Bob and Pat were gifted with two wonderful sons, Michael and Thomas. The family spent lots of time camping, fishing and enjoying the outdoors together. Bob loved anything outdoors and spent time skating, skiing, fishing for walleye, golfing, bird watching and hunting birds with his favorite dog, Fibber. He and Pat loved to travel and visited Alaska, Norway, Ireland, Italy and Hawaii. They took two golfing trips. One to Canada for their 25th wedding anniversary and one to Puerto Rico after Bob’s retirement in 1990 following a successful career as a forester with the Wisconsin Department Of Natural Resources.
Bob was a dedicated, long time member of Peace Lutheran church in Park Falls where he enthusiastically sang in the choir, served as an elder, a greeter, a financial board member, a reconciler and president of the congregation. He could always be counted on to lend a hand.
He served on the Flambeau Hospital board for many years. Bob was instrumental in moving forward with the merger of Flambeau Hospital and the Ministry and Marshfield Health Care System. He helped establish the hospital scholarship fund which was named for him and his wife, Pat.
Bob will be lovingly remembered by his friends and family for his devotion to his wife and family, for his kindness and sweet disposition, his strong and steady demeanor, and gentle, welcoming smile. His kindness and dedication to community service was an inspiration to others.
Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia (Pat, Patty) Roach of Eau Claire; his sons, Michael (Melinda) of Rockford, IL and Thomas of Park Falls; many nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Ruth; his brothers, Wally and Barkley; a sister Marva, and several brothers and sisters-in-law from the Hegge family.
Per his wishes, Bob was cremated, and a funeral will be held at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery both in Whitehall. Pastor Peter Jonas will officiate.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Peace Lutheran Church in Park Falls.
The family would like to thank the St. Croix Hospice staff and Recover Care at Oakwood Hills for the wonderful care given to Robert and his family.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
