Robert R. Schoenborn
Oct. 2, 1951 - Oct. 22, 2020
Robert “Bob” Richard Schoenborn, age 69, of Phillips, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Robert was born in Phillips to Richard Schoenborn and Marian Delasky on Oct. 2, 1951. He attended Phillips High School and graduated from Nicolet Technical College. Robert married Connie Schoenborn (Bjork) on June 6, 1987. He worked 39 years at Georgia-Pacific-Lionite in Phillips. After retirement, he worked part-time at Carquest/Advanced Auto. Bob was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Phillips where he served as an elder for a number of years.
Robert is preceded in death by his father, Richard Schoenborn.
Robert is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Franklyn; daughter, Emily; mother, Marian; and siblings: Pattie (Hank) Thomas, Kathy (Larry) Makovsky, Tim (Patti) Schoenborn, and Scott (Brenda) Schoenborn.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date in light of COVID-19. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
