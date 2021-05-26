Robert Mongan
June 22, 1933 — May 20, 2021
Robert Patrick Mongan age 87, of Springstead, died on Thursday May 20, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Park Falls. He was born on June 22, 1933 in Milwaukee, the son of George and Theophilia (Thiel) Mongan. Robert was a graduate of St. Francis Minor Seminary High School in Milwaukee. After his schooling he served his country in the United States Army. On September 21, 1957 he married Grace Agrupine Kotlarek. The couple purchased their home in Springstead in 1992 and moved there permanently in 1997. Robert was the Building Engineer for the Burlington School System, a member of the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus, and was an active member of St. Anthony’s Parish in Park Falls where he was a member of the choir. He enjoyed landscaping, home improvement projects, hiking, singing in the choir, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Grace of Springstead, (5)children: Susan (Richard) Hensgen of Waterford, Christopher (Marguerite) Mongan of Waterford, Paul (Amy Lynn) Mongan of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Joan (Al) Marburger of Glidden, and Peter Mongan of Klamath Falls, OR, (10)grandchildren, (9)great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Thomas Mongan and siter Mabel Spraque.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls on Saturday June 5, 2021 at 11:00am. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara will officiate.
Military Honors under the auspices of the Park Falls American Legion Post will follow the service.
A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00am until the hour of the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family. www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com
