Robert M. Eisner
July 1, 1931 — June 30, 2021
Robert M. "Bob" Eisner went to be with the Lord at his home in Rib Lake on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at age 89.99, with loved ones at his side.
Bob was born in Park Falls, WI to John and MaryBelle (Dennee) Eisner on July 1, 1931. He was one of 10 children. He was living in Rib Lake in 1952 when he was drafted into the Army. While in Korea with Company C, 31st Infantry Regiment, he was hit in the neck with shrapnel and later awarded a Purple Heart. In 1954, he was honorably discharged and returned to Rib Lake and married Joan Probst on June 19, 1954.
Bob was employed at Hurd Millwork in Medford for 46 years. In his free time he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, gardening, watching sports on TV and helping other people. In his later years, he enjoyed birdwatching.
Bob is survived by his wife Joan and his children: Michael (Marlene) Eisner of Stetsonville, Betty (James) Barnes of Sacramento, CA; Susan (Darrell) Freiboth of Ogema, Rose Olson (Allen Rinehart) of Phillips, Richard Eisner of Prentice, Joseph Eisner of Medford, Maria (Chris) Banks of Little Black, and 15 grandchildren: Bradley (Aom) Eisner, Brian (Autumn) Eisner; Christopher Allison, Michael (Jessica) Allison, Meghan (Ethan) Hanson; Robert (Stephanie) Freiboth, Sally (Eric) Fawley, Teri (James) Byrd; Sarah (Jim) Schreiner, Benjamin (Summer) Poncek, Janessa Gumz; Riley Eisner; Mia Eisner; and Erica Banks, Janelle Banks. Bob is further survived by 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and his siblings: William Eisner of Rib Lake, Roberta (Donald) Engel of Fort Atkinson, and David (Mary) Eisner of Spirit.
Hope Hospice assisted the family.
A memorial service will be held at the Ice Age Pavilion in Rib Lake starting at 11 AM on Saturday, July 10.
Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com.
