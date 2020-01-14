June 27, 1928 - Jan. 7, 2020
Robert Joseph Gruber, age 91, of Park Falls, died on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Park Manor Nursing Home. He was born on June 27, 1928, to William and Ella (Herbst) Gruber on the family farm in Eisenstein. His early life and schooling were in Eisenstein, where he also worked on the family farm. Robert worked for the Flambeau Paper Mill in Park Falls for 39 years. He enjoyed gardening and sharing his produce and especially loved his flower garden. He was an avid deer hunter, berry picker and enjoyed his apple orchard. Robert was known as “Uncle Chicken Bob” to his great-great-nieces and nephews who loved to visit him and the chickens he raised.
He is survived by many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great- nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his nine brothers and sisters: Edward Gruber, Helen Tank, Lucille Hilgart, Leonard Gruber, William Gruber, Annabel “Dolly” Abel, Eldora “Dori” Ides, Margaret “Marge” Mayers, and Marie Svehla.
A memorial service was held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls on Jan. 11. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara officiated.
Interment will take place in the spring at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls.
Novitzke-Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
