April 14, 1936 - Dec. 20, 2019
On Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, Dr. Robert Horna lost his sudden battle with lymphoma cancer. Dr. Robert (Bob) Horna was born on April 14, 1936 in Cicero, Illinois, to Anton and Rose Horna. He received his PhD in English Literature and worked in Park Ridge, Illinois, at Main South High School for over 30 years as an English teacher with additional classes in science fiction and film and managing the basketball games for the school. Bob’s life was filled with many passions, including travel, boating, scuba diving, his motorcycles, music and science fiction. Bob was charismatic, had a great sense of humor and was kind and generous, especially to his family.
Robert (Bob) and his wife Dianne Horna have a cottage on Lake Dardis in Phillips and spend their summers with their families at the cottage enjoying water sports, fishing and time together as a family. Bob and Dianne also have a residence in Huntley, Illinois.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dianne (Ose) Horna; his sons: David (Betty) Allen and Craig (Kelly) Horna; his daughter, Deidre (Gary) Schibelka; grandsons: Kyle Horna and Alex La Voie; and great-grandson, James La Voie.
As a special thank you to JourneyCare Hospice for their outstanding care of Bob in his final journey, the family is asking for donations to be established in Bob’s name to JourneyCare Hospice of Barrington, Illinois, a non-profit organization. To donate, please go online to www.journeycare.org click JourneyCare Foundation > Memorial Giving > Make a Donation and fill out the information on this page, or a check can be mailed to JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, Il 60010. For inquiries to JourneyCare Hospice please call Jim Jarocki at (847)556-1948 or e mail at jjarocki@journeycare.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.