Robert D. & Marjorie M. Kleinsmith

Robert Dean Kleinsmith, 88, and Marjorie Mae (Rung) Kleinsmith, 86, of Park Falls, passed away Feb. 13, 2020, due to a fire in their home. After 66 loving years of marriage, they went to their Lord and Savior together. Bob was born on Nov. 28, 1931, to Walter and Mabel Kleinsmith of Middleton. Marge was born May 12, 1933, to Clarence and Marguerite Rung, also of Middleton. Bob and Marge were high school sweethearts and graduated from Middleton High School in 1949 and 1951. They were married on June 6, 1953 in Middleton. They enjoyed the quiet country life living next to Marge’s family farm with plenty of friends and relatives nearby. They raised two children, Paul and Ann, and were active members of West Middleton Lutheran church.
Bob worked as an accountant for Marshall Dairy Labs, and later as an insurance salesman for Lutheran Mutual (aka Century Company of America, Cuna Mutual). Marge was a wonderful mother and homemaker and also worked part-time at Oakwood Nursing Home, and Prange Way department store.
In 1986, Bob retired and they moved north to Wintergreen Lake, Park Falls, where they enjoyed fishing, pontoon rides, gardening and feeding the birds. Watching the hummingbirds, loons, squirrels, and deer were their favorite entertainment. Marge wrote a weekly column in the Park Falls Herald called Wintergreen Wanderings, to keep friends and neighbors up-to-date on the latest happenings.
Bob and Marge also enjoyed travel and spent 16 consecutive winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama. They joined the Wisconsin Club and went on outings, including Mardi Gras parades, and a trip to Kiln, Mississippi to meet Brett Favre’s parents. They were avid Packer fans, especially Marge.
Wherever they went, they made friends, from neighbors to waitresses and doormen. Their kindness was shared with many as they spread God’s love to all. We will miss their smiles, their sense of humor, and their caring nature. We were blessed indeed.
They are survived by son Paul Kleinsmith and fiance’ Roxan Luebke of Wintergreen Lake, Fifield; daughter Ann (Kleinsmith) Pourchot and husband Regan of Mosinee; grandchildren Chelsea (Kleinsmith) Romaker and husband Josh of St. Germain; Jake Pourchot of Mosinee, Logan Pourchot and wife Angela of Green Bay; great-grandchildren Tanner and Eliana Romaker, and Judah Lee and Ezra Pourchot; Bob’s sister Fern (Kleinsmith) Binger and husband LeRoy of Brooklyn, Wisconsin; and nieces Beth (Jason) Dunn, Julie (Tracy) Hustad, Sarah Binger, and Marcia (Eugene) Ripp.
A memorial service will be held at Christ The Servant Lutheran Church, 1185 S 4th Ave, Park Falls, Friday, Feb. 28 with a visitation at 1:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.
