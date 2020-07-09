March 17, 1932 - June 28, 2020
Rita Raleigh, age 88, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 17, 1932, to Thomas and Irene Worden. While in Chicago, Rita worked as a candy striper at a local hospital and later worked at Hotpoint Appliance. While visiting her brother in northern Wisconsin, she met Richard Raleigh and married him on April 19, 1952, leaving Chicago behind and spending the rest of her life in Wisconsin. She was a very attentive mother to her six children. Summer days were often spent sitting on a bench at a local lake watching her children and their friends swim and play. Many Sundays after church, Rita would pack a picnic lunch and a blanket and the family would picnic around a small pond on their property. Even with six active children, Rita found time for bowling, snowmobiling and downhill skiing. As the children grew older, her family began to enjoy camping. Rita and her husband continued to travel the country having upgraded from a tent trailer to a motorhome, enjoying the many scenic vistas and parks found across the US. Many of these trips now included their grandchildren. Rita was an active member of St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church and remained a devoted Catholic her entire life. After her husband’s death she moved to Eau Claire to be closer to her daughter. While living in the St. Francis Apartments in Eau Claire, she enjoyed travelling, reading, going for walks, sitting outside, playing penny night and dominos. She spent many hours crocheting afghans which she gave away to family and friends. She had a special fondness for lunch at Mancino’s, shopping and Dilly Bars.
Rita is survived by her children: Walter (Roberta) Raleigh, Patricia (Douglas) Radtke, Donna (Yoshimasa) Tsukano, Susan (David) Butts, Mary (Michael) England and William Raleigh; grandchildren: Daniel (Christine) Raleigh, Thomas (Tami) Raleigh, Maxwell Radtke, Andrea (Zachary) Kiensicki, Jesse Tsukano, Frances (Leslie Losby) Tsukano; great grandchildren: Zachary Raleigh, Keara Raleigh, Mason Raleigh, Carson Raleigh, Wesley Kiensicki, Emma Tsukano Losby.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Thomas and Irene Worden; her siblings: George, Albert, Walter, Henrietta and Catherine; and her husband Richard.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no local services. Rita will be buried next to her husband in Prentice at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
