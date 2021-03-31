March 17, 2021
Rita Mikula passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the age of 85. She was born in Milwaukee to John and Clara (Brzcki) Wilkowski. She was the wife of 63 years to the late Gerald Mikula.
Rita is survived by her children: Michael (Capri) Mikula, Jacqueline (Kaveh) Someah, Linda Kaufert, Steven Mikula, and Chris (Lisa) Mikula; grandchildren: Misty, Ryan, Dylan, Brittany, Matthew, Tori, Benjamin, Gabrielle, Landon, and Amelia; and great-grandchildren Lucas, Khaleesi, and Noah. She was sister to Joanne Kent, and the late James Wilkowski, and David Wilkowski.
Before moving to Appleton, she had spent over 40 years living at her lake home in Springstead where she enjoyed life with family and friends.
A special thank you to her friend Elyn Reader.
A private memorial service will be held for immediate family.
