Richard W. Harter
Dec. 27, 1952 — June 2, 2021
Richard “Rick” Wayne Harter, passed away on Monday, June 7, in Marshfield, Wisconsin, surrounded by loved ones. He was 68 years old.
Rick was born on Dec 27, 1952 in Laona, WI, and he was the 6th of 16 children born to John and Marvel (Schmoll) Harter. He grew up on a dairy farm near the town of Wabeno, Wisconsin, and he graduated from Wabeno High School as Salutatorian in 1971 before going to Milwaukee to pursue a degree in Engineering.
He met his wife, Penny in 1979 and they were married on October 10, 1981. Together they raised four very unique children first in Phillips, then Park Falls, Wisconsin, Rick started working at Marquip in Phillips in 1981, as a mechanical engineer, until his retirement in 2017.
Rick was a very active member of his church who considered himself very pro-life, He could often be found at the church helping in various ways, as well as being an member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also active with his sons In the Boy Scouts. He along with Penny were adult leaders who enjoyed helping at summer camps and many Scouting functions. Rick was able to join his sons for many Scouting adventures, including hiking Isle Royale and sailing in the Bahamas and the Florida Keys with them.
His family is going to miss spending time with him outdoors. Penny and Rick used to just lay on the ground looking up at the stars, and they enjoyed many long walks together, often picking berries to later be turned into pies.
Rick will be joining many loved ones and family in heaven, including his parents, John and Marvel, and his brothers Dennis, Ben, John, and Tim.
Rick is survived by his beloved wife Penny and children, Jason (Jenny), Joan, Mark (Jonathan), and Matthew, his grandchildren Avery and Erick, and a huge extended family who loved him dearly- sisters Pam Kunsch (Randy), Deb Tauer (Tim), Laurie Carter (Harry), Jean Moseley (Scott) and brothers Ken, Rusty, Ray (Dena), Roger (Cathy) Mark (Diane), Don (Ellie) and Tom (Sharon) and one sister-in law Jamie Harter. His life was also filled with love from the many members of his large extended family including nieces, nephews, and their children.
Funeral services will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls on Saturday June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara and Deacon Chet Ball will co-officiate.
Burial will follow at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls.
A visitation will be held at Birch Street Funeral Service in Park Falls on Friday June 18, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Parish Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 10:00am until the hour of the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.