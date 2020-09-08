March 8, 1923 - Aug. 31, 2020
Richard Radlinger, 97, passed peacefully on Aug. 31, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King.
Richard was born on March 8, 1923 from the union of Wolfgang and Theresa (Kundinger) Radlinger in Park Falls. Richard joined the Army Air Force in 1943, flying missions on B-17s in the African and European theaters. Richard’s plane was shot down during bombing missions numerous times, resulting in wounds and loss of limb. He was a prisoner of war and received three Purple Hearts and Bronze Stars.
After recovering from his wounds and returning home to Park Falls, he met and married Antoinette Braunreiter. Richard attended Jeweler School in Elgin, Illinois. He served his apprenticeship in Medford. Thereafter, he ran his own business out of his home. His forte was watch repair.
Richard was involved in politics for many years, holding positions such as county supervisor, member of the department of aging, town board, etc.
Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and all outdoor activities. His true love was working in “the woods.” He spent countless hours there, keeping his “woods” looking pristine as a park.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nettie; five brothers: Alvin (Charlotte), Joe (Velva), Mike (Carol), Roman (Ruth), John (Carol); four sisters: Marie (Tolly) Setterman, Phillie (Gene) Johnston, June (Sylv) Kelnhofer, Jeanette (Pat) Hilgart.
Richard is survived by his four children: Rick (Jody) Radlinger, Theresa Mulhern (Jim Norton), Betsy (Dean) Peterson, Ed (Geneva) Radlinger; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Ruth (Roman) Radlinger and Carol (John) Radlinger; many nieces, nephews, friends, and caregivers.
A celebration of life will be on Sept. 18, with visitation at 10-11 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls.
