Richard L. Doyen
Nov. 28, 1931 - Oct. 9, 2020
Richard Lawrence “Dick” Doyen, age 88, of Birchwood, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Richard was born Nov. 28, 1931, in Menominee, Michigan, to William and Lauretta (VanDeVoort) Doyen.
He graduated from Menominee High School in 1950. In 1952, Richard enlisted in the army for three years and was sent to Korea where he received the Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge. He served in the 2nd Division, 23rd Regiment, 1st Battalion, Barker Co. and was honorably discharged in April 1955.
Richard was married in Catawba on July 16, 1955, to Verna Rumberg. The two were married for 65 years. He worked for GTE/Verizon for 30 years during the week and drove race cars on the weekends. He enjoyed trapping, fishing, and hunting. In 1978, the Doyens purchased a hobby farm in Birchwood. After selling their cattle, he enjoyed driving his RV and traveling to Nascar Races with family.
Richard is survived by his wife, Verna; son, Brad (Debbie) Doyen; daughters: Vicky (Brian) Wolf, and Vivian (Bill) Broten; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
