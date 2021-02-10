Richard F. Holoubek
Jan. 23, 1924 - Jan. 25, 2021
Richard Frank Holoubek, 97, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 25 at home, surrounded by family in Tempe, Arizona. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Jan. 23, 1924, to Frank and Bessie Holoubek.
Richard was a WWII veteran who served his country proudly and willingly as part of the Allied invasion force, which helped free Europe. Richard was also a recipient of a Purple Heart. Upon his return to civilian life, he married his longtime sweetheart Alice Rosalie Regner of Phillips. The couple then moved to Oregon, where they started a family with two daughters, Claudette and Regina. After work each day, Richard attended night school for three years to achieve certification as a machinist, which would be his lifelong vocation. Years later, Richard was blessed with his third daughter, Stephanie. He had a great love for nature, the ocean, hunting, fishing, and boating. His love for God and our saviour Jesus Christ was his primary inspiration and strength throughout his life. His kind, gentle and compassionate spirit will be forever missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his brother, 99-year-old Robert (Betty) Holoubek in Oregon; daughters: Claudette (Michael) Beagles of Oklahoma, Regina Holoubek of Phillips, and Stephanie of Tempe, Arizona; grandchildren: Howard McDaniel, Jerri Cross, Richard Peterson, Anthony Lucero, and Alexandria Inglis; great-grandchildren: Austin, Breanna, Blayden, Kellie, and Jaxon; and great-great-granddaughter Raven Alena. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter Alice McDaniel.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sonoranskiesmortuaryaz.com.
