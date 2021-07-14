Richard Cooley
Richard Cooley died, surrounded by family, on July 6, 2021 at Maple Ridge Health Services in Milwaukee, WI. He was 78.
Richard was well-known for his love of the outdoors and sports. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, taking advantage of every season to pursue these activities outdoors. Whether casting a line on a warm summer day or in an ice shack in the middle of winter, or hunting in bow season or black powder season, Richard was committed to the pursuit. He is remembered as someone who not only enjoyed, but also shared, the spoils of the hunt. An offering of his partridge, venison or a stick of bear sausage has been the start of many wonderful social events. He also shared his love of the outdoors with others, serving as a river trip guide for people coming to Park Falls to immerse themselves in its beauty and life.
His love of the outdoors went beyond hunting and fishing to sports and sharing the world with others. He enjoyed hiking and walking through Park Falls, as well as team activities like softball and group activities. Richard had a particular love for golf that he passed on to many of his children. In addition, his passion for golf was something he shared beyond the family, serving as the Assistant Coach for the Park Falls High School Golf Team. In 1997 he helped lead the team to its first regional championship.
Richard is especially remembered as someone who brought people together. He served as the Commander of the American Legion in Park Falls. He loved every chance to get together with friends and family over a coffee or a beer. Morning gatherings at the Frontier Inn and Pal Cafe in Park Falls have a legendary status within the family and are remembered fondly as one of his favorite retirement activities.
Richard was born in the Twin Cities in Minnesota to parents Charles and Nina Cooley. He lived nearly his whole life in Park Falls, a place he loved and served.
Richard’s education began in a two-room schoolhouse. He went on to Park Falls High School until 1960. He then enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1961 and was deployed, along with his brother Gary “Butch” Cooley, with Company C for Fort Lewis, WA. He was honorably discharged from service in 1963. He returned to Park Falls and worked for Weber’s Publishing Company before joining the Flambeau Paper Mill. He rose to the position of journeyman millwright during his 36 years of service. He married Ann “Tootie” Cooley in 1972. He loved Tootie and hunting so much, he combined them for the honeymoon: he and Tootie both went pheasant hunting in South Dakota. They have been together ever since.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Cooley, and a brother, Butch Cooley. He is survived by his devoted wife, Tootie; his sister, Judy (Stuffy) Herbst; his four children with Tootie, Jodi (Stephen) Cooley-Sekula, Jackie Cooley, Jerry (Deb) Cooley, and Jolene Cooley; two children from his first marriage in 1965 to Jean Hilgart, Elizabeth “Betsy” Dircz and Richard “Richie” (Kay) Cooley; and eight grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Butternut on Sunday, July 11 from 4-8pm and on Monday, July 12 from 10-11am. Richard will be honored and remembered at a funeral service at 11am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Monday, July 12. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Legion Post 182 in Park Falls in Richard’s name.
