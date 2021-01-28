Richard C. Heise
Oct. 28, 1963 - Jan. 18, 2021
Richard “Dick” C. Heise, 57, from Middleton passed away on Jan. 18, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on Oct. 28, 1963, in Wautoma to Frantz and Evelyn Heise.
He graduated from Middleton High School in 1982, and worked for Peterbilt Trucking Company until he became disabled.
He is survived by his siblings: Janet Bagley, Shirley (Jack) Duschak, James (Carol) Heise, Barbara Waldschmidt, Gary (Lynn) Heise, and Bruce (Mary) Heise. He is also survived by other family and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Frantz and Evelyn Heise; sister, Merry Thompson; brothers-in-law: Donald Bagley, James Waldschmidt, and Mike Thompson; and a nephew.
Funeral services were held on Jan. 22 at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home in Phillips. Burial took place in Kennan Cemetery.
