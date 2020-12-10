Renee R. Meier
March 4, 1949 - Nov. 25, 2020
Renee R. Meier, 71, of Medford, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, at Aspirus Medford Clinics & Hospital. Renee was born to Lyle and Viola (Tenut) Anderson on March 4, 1949.
She grew up in Phillips and graduated from Phillips High School. Shortly after, she married Norman Granberg and together they had two children. Renee was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She was remarried to William Meier on Nov. 26, 1991, and lived on Pearson Lake in Ogema until their move to Medford. Renee enjoyed the beauty and tranquility of the lake and found pleasure in watching the various wildlife that came and went around their home. She worked at Blout in Prentice until her retirement. She and Bill enjoyed attending high school basketball games, camping, and fishing together. She liked reading and spending time playing games on her computer.
She is survived by her husband, William; children, Sheri Scotch of Prentice, and sons, Steve (Sherri) Granberg of Prentice, and Jeff Meier of Phillips; sister, Vi Anne Van Auken of Wausau; granddaughter, Maggie Petkovsek (fiancé, Danny Dorow) of Wonewoc; and grandson, Dusty (Laura) Petkovsek.
Renee is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, William Van Auken.
A celebration of Renee’s life is to be held at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
