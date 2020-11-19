Ralph G. Swanson
May 24, 2020 - Nov. 3, 2020
Ralph G. Swanson, Winchester, died peacefully, going home to his Lord, Nov. 3, 2020. Ralph was 100 years young, celebrating this birthday on May 24, 2020, with friends, family and a car parade.
Ralph was born to Esther and Gotfred Swanson of Iron Mountain, Michigan, on May 24, 1920.
Ralph was preceded in death by Harriet, his beloved wife of 73 years, and his only brother, Ben of Marquette, Michigan. Ralph was the loving father of four children: Pam (Richard) Wegner of Egg Harbor, Skip(Ralph Jr.) (Barb) Swanson of Phillips, Ron (Sherry) Swanson of Surprise, Arizona, and Jim (Debi) Swanson of Stevens Point. He was also the proud grandfather and great-grandfather of seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren
Details of a memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Ralph and Harriet Swanson Endowed Scholarship Fund at Michigan Tech Fund, 1400 Townsend Dr., Houghton, MI 49931. Condolences and cards may be sent to Jim Swanson, 1905 N. Pine Bluff Rd., Stevens Point, WI 54481.
Online condolences and full obituary at nimsgernfuneral.com
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services of Woodruff is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.