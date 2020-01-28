Rae J. Voda

Dec. 31, 1942 - Jan. 22, 2020
Rae Jean Voda, 77, Phillips, Town of Worcester, died in the Ascension House of the Dove in Marshfield on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. She was born Rae Jean Hegg in Phillips on Dec. 31, 1942, the daughter of Raymond "Bud" and Bernice (Skomaroske) Hegg. She was a 1961 graduate of the Phillips High School. She was married to David Voda in Phillips on April 2, 1965. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Phillips. Jean enjoyed over 50 years of marriage with her husband, Dave and was proud of her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In Jean's younger years she enjoyed gardening, baking and working in the yard. Dave and Jean spent their free time together at auctions and garage sales with occasional weekend trips to the casino. Their dog, Mandy, was a big part of Dave and Jean's life for the past 12 years. Sincere thanks to the Kilty family for caring for Mandy during Jean's illness and finding Mandy a loving adoptive home.
She is survived by two sons: Scott (Jennifer) of Spencer, and Randy (Lisa) of Manitowoc; by five grandchildren: Tyler (Tianna), Alexa (Michael), Adam, Emily (Jake), and Elizabeth; by three great-grandchildren: Colin, Jackson, and Nora; by two sisters: Helynn (John) Kucaba of Phillips, and Dee Dee (Tom) Petruzalek of Phillips; and by one brother, Ray (Robin) Hegg of Schofield. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, on March 3, 2017; and by her parents, Bernice and Raymond "Bud" Hegg.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church in Philips with Pastor Matthew Arneson officiating. Inurnment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Phillips. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of services.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlfuneralhome.com.
The Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
