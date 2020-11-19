Philomena O. L. Malchow
Sept. 12, 1925 - Nov. 9, 2020
Philomena Ottelia Lobermeier Malchow, age 95, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at home in the company of her family. Mother Phyllis left with a particularly peaceful countenance on her face. At 95 she was still quite beautiful.
Phyllis was born Sept. 12, 1925, in Fifield. She was the daughter of innkeepers, Louis and Matilda Eck (Tillie) Lobermeier. She grew up in depression-era times, learning at a young age how to accomplish much with little. Tillies Old Time Tavern is an early 20th century masterpiece of nostalgia. It’s still in the family and was the venue for Mother Phyllis’ 91st birthday celebration.
Mother Phyllis and Father Arthur built their home on Carroll Street in Appleton in 1952 from the ground up and primarily with their own labor. It was one of the first and few solid brick homes in the area. They worked hard and sacrificed much to see their children through Catholic grade and high schools.
Mother worked for many years at the Zwicker Knitting Mill. After retirement she spent 20 years running the take-out operation at the American Legion, near-always assisted by Father Arthur. Phyllis was a master seamstress, making many uniforms for various sports teams over the years. She enjoyed creating garments and accessories for friends and family.
Survivors include her children: Dennis (Sharon) of Dundee, Linda (Jim) Crump of Bozeman, Montana, and Gary of Appleton; grandchildren: Mathew (Jenny) Werth, Shauna (Edward) Kronfuss and Patrick (Monica) Brassard; great-grandchildren: Sidney and Collin Werth, Cooper and Barrett Kronfuss, Katie and Lily Hughes; and numerous nephews, nieces, and godchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Wayne (Linda) Werth; brother, Louis (Charlene) Lobermeier; sister, Mary Lobermeier; brothers-in-law, Richard (Marie) and Robert Malchow.
Visitation was held in the Sacred Heart Room, Sacred Heart Church, 222 East Fremont Street, Appleton, on Nov. 13, followed by Mass of Christian Burial, with Father John Katamba officiating. Interment took place at St. Joseph Cemetery.
