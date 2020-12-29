Phillip E. Larson

Oct. 29, 1932 — Dec. 24, 2020
Phillip Edwin Larson passed away on Dec. 24, 2020. Several flashes of light and claps of thunder snow signaled his entrance to heaven.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1932, on a dairy farm in Ogema. From an early age, he dreamed of being a pilot. He graduated from Larkin School, a one-room schoolhouse, in 1950.
He joined the United States Air Force (USAF) and trained for dual certification as a pilot and navigator. As his career progressed, he was stationed across the nation and around the world with ever increasing responsibilities. Upon retirement from the USAF, he moved to Knoxville, Tennessee.
He enjoyed spending time with family, travel, reading, and working on Sudoku and crossword puzzles.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Milton Larson and Dorothy Margaret Larson (nee Dahl), and his sister Doris Ekstrom.
He is survived by the love of his life, Betty Joan Larson (nee Tomblin) of Knoxville, Tennessee; his children in Knoxville, Tennessee: Kathy (Larry) Foley, James (Margarita) Larson, and Linda (Mike) Naney; his grandson Abram Bruner of Akron, Ohio; his siblings in Wisconsin: David Larson of, Robert Larson of Eau Claire, and Betty Otto (Steve) of Eau Claire; his brother-in-law, Karl Ekstrom of Knoxville, Tennessee; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
With respect for his wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
