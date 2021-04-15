Peter V. Cress

A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service for Peter Victor Cress will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Phillips. All are welcome. A cake and coffee reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers the family wishes that donations be made to Samaritans Purse www.samaritanspurse.org, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C., 28607 or First Baptist Church in Phillips.

