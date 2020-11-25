Peter V. Cress
Aug. 28, 1931 - Oct. 21, 2020
Peter V. Cress, 89, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Oct. 21, 2020, at the Pleasant View Nursing in Phillips. He was born to Victor and Myrtle (Jones) Cress on Aug. 28, 1931, in Phillips.
He had many occupations throughout his life, Sheet Metal Fabricator, Delivery Truck Driver, Carpenter/Cabinet Maker and Owner/Operator of Cress Floral and Greenhouses in Phillips and Park Falls. He loved to spend time with his wife, Nancy. Early morning walks on the streets of Phillips and coffee with his friends at the cafes. Pete liked fishing with the grandchildren, gardening, woodworking and trying to shoot a buck in November. He came to know Jesus as his personal savior and was a member of the First Baptist Church, Phillips.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Cress; sons: Jon (Karen) Cress of Kenai, Alaska, and Steve (Chris) Cress of Rhinelander; grandchildren: Heather (Jim) Pond, Erin (Matt) Sharp, Andrea Cress, Jesse (Sarah) Cress, Johanna (William) Broussard, James (Margret) Cress, Jedidiah (Bradi) Cress, Joshua (Devin) Cress, Jenna (Daniel) Echols, Jemima Cress, Jeremiah (Caley) Cress, Josiah Cress; great-grandchildren: Lexi Pond, Tyler Sharp, Auden Cress, Brahm Cress, Tate Broussard, Elliot Cress, Caelis Cress, Jules Broussard, Daysa Cress, Jaxton Cress, Karsen Broussard, Willow Cress, Orson Cress, Parker Cress, Atlas Cress, Rowen Cress and Solomon Cress.
He was preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings, and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held in early summer of 2021 in Phillips. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
