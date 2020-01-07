Aug. 3, 1937 - Dec. 20, 2019
Pauline Mae Zielke, 82, Prentice, died in the Aspirus Care and Rehab Center in Medford on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. She was born in Prentice on Aug. 3, 1937, the daughter of Paul and Agnes (Whitby) Clark. She was a 1955 graduate of the Prentice High School. She was married to Roger Zielke in Prentice on June 9, 1956. She was employed as a telephone operator in Prentice, and after as a receptionist for Blunt, Inc. in Prentice until the time of her retirement. She served as a 4-H leader for a number of years. In her free time she enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, and in her younger days, enjoyed refinishing furniture.
She is survived by one daughter, Sandy; by one daughter-in-law, Terry; by two grandchildren: Kendall and Julie; and by one brother, Ken, and his wife, Shelly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger, on May 26, 2019, and is also preceded in death by her son, Kevin.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Prentice Cemetery in Prentice.
The Heindl Funeral Home in Prentice is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlfuneralhome.com.
