Paul J. Brunkow

Aug. 3, 1963 — Jan. 27, 2020

Paul James Brunkow, 56, of Fifield, died on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at his home. He was born on Aug. 3, 1963, in Park Falls, the son of David and Eleanor (Goth) Brunkow. Paul graduated from the Park Falls High School and then attended welding school at NTC. He worked for Bay Ship in Manitowoc and then Stoughton Trailer in Stoughton before returning to the Park Falls area and working for Schneider Trucking. Paul enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage, fishing, and was an avid Packer fan.

He is survived by: his parents, Dave and Ellie Brunkow of Park Falls; brother Calvin of Park Falls; sister Laura (Howard) Briske of Phillips; brother Bill (Sherry) Brunkow of Park Falls; nieces: Jessica, Jackie, and Julianne; nephews: Matthew, Alex, Jacob, and Brian; great-nieces: Samara, Selina, and MacKenna; and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service was held at Peace Lutheran Church in Park Falls on Feb. 1, 2020, with Rev. Dale Heinlein officiating.

Private burial took place at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls.

Novitzke-Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.

