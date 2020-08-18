Nov. 24, 1931 - Aug. 11, 2020
Paul A. Kaliska, 88, of Phillips, died peacefully in the presence of family members on Aug. 11, 2020, at Marshfield Clinic Hospital, in Marshfield. Paul was born on Nov. 24, 1931, on the family farm in Phillips, a son to Andrew and Zuzzana (Bartosikova) Kaliska. Paul attended Hartman Grade School and graduated from Phillips High School in 1950. While still in high school, he enlisted with the National Guard, serving nine years before being honorably discharged in 1958. He married Donna Wolf on Sept. 15, 1956, in Stockbridge and celebrated 63 wonderful years together. They raised five children living in Hartland and Paul worked at Briggs & Stratton for 33 years as he moved up the ranks, retiring from management in 1986. Upon his retirement, Paul and Donna returned back to the family farm where he lived out the remainder of his life. He was happiest outdoors, especially hunting. Following in his father’s footsteps, he spent time carving wood, fixing, repairing, and tinkering around the house and farm. When he wasn't outdoors he was thoroughly enjoying the honesty and integrity of FOX News.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; children: Richard (Jeanette), James (Patricia), Mary (Bill), John (Terri), and Susan (Doug); grandchildren: Emily (Brandon), Elizabeth (fiancé Joel), Abigail, Andrew, and Joshua; and his first great-grandchild due in October.
He is preceded in death by his parents; eight siblings; and one grandson, Alex.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 655 S Lake Ave, Phillips, with a public visitation held at Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place in Lakeside Cemetery, Phillips.
