June 26, 1943 - Dec. 24, 2019
Patricia L. Anderson, 76, Mosinee, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Patricia was born on June 26, 1943 in Phillips, to Charles and Pauline (Urseny) Novotny and was a graduate of Prentice High School. She also was a graduate of UW-Stevens Point with a double major, obtaining degrees in Sociology and Economics. She was united in marriage to Clifford L. Anderson on Aug. 14, 1965 in Westboro. He died on Feb. 24, 2012.
Pat had been employed as a social worker and later joined her husband in a business they owned, Mid-State Contracting, Inc. with shops in Marshfield and Wausau. She was a member of the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and the Red Coat Ambassadors. She was active with the Lawton Center for Research and Education, was a faithful volunteer for the National Farm Medicine Center at the Marshfield Clinic and was a Spiritual Services volunteer at the Marshfield Medical Center.
Her husband Cliff was the light of her life and they enjoyed the outdoors, boating and traveling together. She also loved shopping as well as planning and attending parties.
She is survived by a son, Timothy (Renee) Anderson of Hatfield; a daughter, Tammy (James) Risseeuw of Sheboygan; and two granddaughters: Morgan and Sara Risseeuw. She is also survived by two sisters: Elizabeth Rossiter of Schofield and Paulette (Don) Russell of North Pole, Alaska; and a brother, Guy (Anita) Novotny of Delafield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother, Mark Novotny.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Dec. 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield. Rev. Douglas Robertson officiated. Entombment was in McMillan Memorial Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum, Town of McMillan, Marathon County. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials may be designated in Pat’s name to the Marshfield Medical Clinic Development Department.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com.
