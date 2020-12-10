Patricia E. Swenson

May 2. 1935 - Dec. 6, 2020

Patricia “Pat” E. Swenson, 85, of Brantwood, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Rib Lake Health Services.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Pat was born on May 2, 1935, to Rhinholt and Ethel (Crowell) Marheine in Spirit. She attended Rib Lake schools and graduated from Rib Lake High School. She married William “Bill” Swenson on Sept. 12, 1953, at the Norwegian Lutheran Church in Spirit; he preceded her in death. Pat worked at Harley-Davidson in Tomahawk for 32 years until her retirement in 1998.

In her retirement Pat enjoyed woodworking, watching birds and wildlife in her yard, knitting and crocheting numerous afghans for American Legion and church raffles, traveling, and donating many gallons of blood to the Red Cross.

Pat was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary for many years. She was also a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Brantwood.

Pat is survived by her children, Brad (Lori) of Prentice, Aimee (John) Hein of Rib Lake, Renee (Mark) Paris of Wausau, Todd (Diane) of Sheboygan Falls, and Hal (Dawn) of Rib Lake; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pat is preceded in death by her sisters, Audrey and Violet, and brother, Arliegh.

