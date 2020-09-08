Patricia A. Banavige

Feb. 17, 1948 - Aug. 16, 2020
Patricia Ann Banavige of Phillips, born Feb. 17, 1948, passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, with her loving son James Fitzgerald of Buffalo, New York, and stepson Joe Banavige of Independence, Minnesota, by her side. She was the loving wife of Daniel Banavige, also of Phillips. She was born in Buffalo, New York, and was preceded in death by her Parents Rita and Albert Klopf. Patti loved her time with her family and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel; son, James Fitzgerald; stepson, Joseph (Maureen) Banavige; stepdaughter, Tamara Banavige; grandchildren: Jessica (Caleb) Peterson, Meghan, Nicole and Matthew Fitzgerald; stepgrandchildren: Benjamin, Joseph, Maeve and Ronan Banavige; and great-grandchildren: Kolbie, Denali, and Nash Peterson.
Patti retired from the Prevail Bank in Phillips and enjoyed her beloved pets, deer and had a great love of nature.
Services and interment will be held privately in Buffalo, New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catkins Animal Rescue, N15262 Oak Road, Park Falls WI 54552.
