Patrice J. Norton, age 67, of Garnavillo, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. She was born March 11, 1952, the daughter of Fred and Marilyn (Boheim) Norton. 

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Bible Baptist Church in Prairie du Chien, with Pastor Andy Doll officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call at the church on Monday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. until the time of services. 

